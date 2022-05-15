abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Short Interest Up 71.4% in April

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the April 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

SLFPY traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.22. 2,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.03. abrdn has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $16.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.3394 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 6.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded abrdn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

