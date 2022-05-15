Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 16,868 Shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 133,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,868 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $4,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 241.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MBWM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mercantile Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

MBWM stock opened at $31.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.41 and its 200-day moving average is $35.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $491.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.00. Mercantile Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $40.01.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $40.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.30 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 28.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is presently 35.03%.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

