Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 324,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,176 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $5,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NXGN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 4.7% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $74,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,507.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Donna Cullen Greene sold 63,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,275,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,551 shares of company stock worth $2,896,091 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextGen Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

NXGN opened at $19.74 on Friday. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $21.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,975.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.17.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

