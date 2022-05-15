Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,467,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,077 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.53% of TrueCar worth $4,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRUE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of TrueCar by 508.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 929,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 776,578 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar in the fourth quarter worth $2,492,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in TrueCar during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in TrueCar by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 217,581 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TrueCar during the 3rd quarter valued at $790,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum cut shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of TrueCar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TrueCar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $3.17 on Friday. TrueCar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $296.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.59.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). TrueCar had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $45.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

