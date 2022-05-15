Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $6.32 Million Holdings in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,763 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aviat Networks were worth $6,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVNW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,261 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 35.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,534 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. 57.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on AVNW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

In other news, CEO Pete A. Smith acquired 2,000 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVNW stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.93 million, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.79. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.26 and a 1 year high of $42.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.10.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $74.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aviat Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aviat Networks, Inc provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.