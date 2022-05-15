Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $4.80 Million in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 156,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,797,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $31,773.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $36,726.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,337 shares of company stock valued at $136,712 over the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $30.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.45. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $133.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.75 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

