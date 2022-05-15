Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $5.62 Million in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,739,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,616,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.22% of W&T Offshore at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in W&T Offshore by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,290,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,280,000 after buying an additional 1,604,736 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,849,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in W&T Offshore by 105.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,651,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 848,416 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in W&T Offshore by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 957,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 64,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 897,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 89,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

WTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of NYSE:WTI opened at $5.51 on Friday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.24.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other W&T Offshore news, insider Shahid Ghauri sold 116,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $523,849.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

