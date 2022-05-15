Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,076 Shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.20% of Haynes International worth $6,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Haynes International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Haynes International during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Haynes International during the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Haynes International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised Haynes International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Haynes International from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of HAYN stock opened at $37.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 4.03. Haynes International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $49.76. The stock has a market cap of $472.11 million, a PE ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.34.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $117.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.69 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 4.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Haynes International, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is currently 69.29%.

Haynes International Profile (Get Rating)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.