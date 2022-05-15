Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 23,551 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,879 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,551 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.82% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $5,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EGRX. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $44.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.75. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.48 and a 1 year high of $58.25.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.85. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.