Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 393,205 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,828 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 393,205 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 36,920 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 46,332 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,158 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LEVI shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 12,769 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $238,652.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,708.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 39,860 shares of company stock valued at $815,983 over the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $17.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average of $22.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.