Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 90,549 Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,549 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $5,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 15.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,011,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,766,000 after purchasing an additional 409,243 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 42.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 983,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,062,000 after acquiring an additional 293,255 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $6,835,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,173,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 196.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 272,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 180,471 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $10.47 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average of $16.43.

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 170.82% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

