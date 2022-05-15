Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Receives $383.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $383.57.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of ACN stock traded up $5.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $286.77. 2,373,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,132,491. Accenture has a 12 month low of $274.79 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $317.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.