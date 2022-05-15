Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACCD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Accolade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Accolade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research cut Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Accolade from $34.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accolade by 0.6% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 52,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Accolade by 3.1% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Accolade by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Accolade by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Accolade by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.
Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $93.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.58 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 39.72% and a negative return on equity of 22.57%. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accolade will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.
About Accolade
Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
