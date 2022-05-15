Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Achilles Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing precision T cell therapies to treat solid tumors. Achilles Therapeutics plc is based in LONDON. “

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Achilles Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Achilles Therapeutics stock opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. Achilles Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 14.51, a quick ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.92.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts expect that Achilles Therapeutics will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syncona Portfolio Ltd bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $55,545,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,625,000. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 279,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 25.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 54,225 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

