Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Receives $36.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.75.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACRS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

ACRS opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.04. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,256.80% and a negative return on equity of 39.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Neal Walker sold 56,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $895,780.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 12,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $199,397.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,291 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,941 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 255,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 77,168 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,728,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,045,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 81,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 25,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 238,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

