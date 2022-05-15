Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of ACU opened at $32.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Acme United has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $46.59.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.43). Acme United had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $43.33 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Acme United in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Acme United by 183.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Acme United by 64.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Acme United by 443.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Acme United by 17.6% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

About Acme United (Get Rating)

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

