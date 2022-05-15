ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Short Interest Update

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 48.4% from the April 15th total of 9,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 17,813 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 2,942.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 18,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 11,375 shares in the last quarter. 42.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACR traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.03. The company had a trading volume of 12,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,638. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.83. The company has a market cap of $100.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.88. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 161.95 and a current ratio of 174.33.

ACRES Commercial Realty ( NYSE:ACR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.56). ACRES Commercial Realty had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 37.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ACRES Commercial Realty will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ACRES Commercial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.

