AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AcuityAds Holdings Inc. is a technology company which provides marketers a one-stop solution for omnichannel digital advertising. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. is based in Toronto. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins downgraded AcuityAds from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on AcuityAds from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on AcuityAds from C$13.00 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AcuityAds in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a sector perform rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on AcuityAds from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.18.

Shares of NYSE:ATY opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.44 million and a PE ratio of 26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.25. AcuityAds has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $29.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.03 million. AcuityAds had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 4.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AcuityAds will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATY. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new position in AcuityAds in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in AcuityAds during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AcuityAds by 947.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 18,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AcuityAds by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. 8.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

