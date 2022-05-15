Acumen Capital Lowers Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target to C$20.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Acumen Capital from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freehold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$16.92.

FRU opened at C$14.59 on Wednesday. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$8.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 92.80%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

