ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.17.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Shares of ACVA opened at $8.94 on Thursday. ACV Auctions has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.71.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 23.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ACV Auctions will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACV Auctions news, insider Michael Waterman sold 2,931 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $37,370.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,791. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at $255,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at $157,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 11.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 14.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,143,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,390 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.