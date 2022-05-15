Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Receives $114.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Aeroports de Paris from €112.00 ($117.89) to €113.00 ($118.95) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €114.00 ($120.00) to €107.00 ($112.63) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aeroports de Paris to €134.00 ($141.05) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of AEOXF stock opened at $133.45 on Thursday. Aeroports de Paris has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $154.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.35.

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, develops, and operates airports worldwide. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; and manages and operates approximately 20 airports worldwide. The company also provides design and engineering solutions to airports. Aeroports de Paris SA was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Tremblay-en-France, France.

