Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) versus Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) and Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Aeterna Zentaris alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aeterna Zentaris and Ventyx Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeterna Zentaris 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ventyx Biosciences 0 0 8 0 3.00

Aeterna Zentaris currently has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 512.24%. Ventyx Biosciences has a consensus price target of $40.50, indicating a potential upside of 171.63%. Given Aeterna Zentaris’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aeterna Zentaris is more favorable than Ventyx Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Aeterna Zentaris and Ventyx Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeterna Zentaris -252.34% -15.96% -11.28% Ventyx Biosciences N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Aeterna Zentaris shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of Ventyx Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aeterna Zentaris and Ventyx Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeterna Zentaris $5.26 million 5.65 -$8.37 million ($0.07) -3.50 Ventyx Biosciences N/A N/A -$83.75 million N/A N/A

Aeterna Zentaris has higher revenue and earnings than Ventyx Biosciences.

Summary

Ventyx Biosciences beats Aeterna Zentaris on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications. The company markets macimorelin under the Macrilen brand name. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has a license agreement with University Wuerzburg to research, develop, manufacture, and sell a potential COVID-19 vaccine; development, manufacture, and commercialization of the treatment for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and to develop human 3D intestinal tissue models to study infection biology; and for pre-clinical development towards the potential treatment of Parkinson's disease. It also has a license agreement with Consilient Health Ltd., Novo Nordisk Novo Nordisk Health Care AG, and NK MEDITECH Ltd. for the development and commercialization of macimorelin in the United States and Canada, as well as The University of Sheffield, the United Kingdom for the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of parathyroid hormone fusion polypeptides for the treatment of primary hypoparathyroidism. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus. It also develops VTX002, an oral sphingosine 1 phosphate receptor 1 modulator that is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and VTX2735, a peripheral-targeted NOD-like receptor protein 3 (NLRP3) inflammasome inhibitor for the treatment of systemic inflammatory diseases, such as cardiovascular, hepatic, renal, and rheumatologic diseases which is in phase I clinical trials. In addition, the company develops CNS-penetrant NLRP3 inhibitors for the treatment of Alzheimer disease, Parkinson disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and multiple sclerosis. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Encinitas, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.