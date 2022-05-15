Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AFRM. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Affirm in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Affirm from $105.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Affirm from $140.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Affirm from $83.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Affirm from $70.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.53.

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.63. Affirm has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $176.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.35. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. The business had revenue of $354.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Affirm news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic bought 134,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $4,694,211.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 812,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,406,768.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,107,799 shares of company stock worth $68,998,013. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Affirm by 100.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,458,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,324,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231,859 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Affirm by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,314,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530,698 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Affirm by 158.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,423,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Affirm by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,748,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 12.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,498,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

