Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at DA Davidson from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 110.88% from the company’s previous close.

AFRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Affirm from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Affirm from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Affirm from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.53.

Affirm stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 3.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.63. Affirm has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $176.65.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $354.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.01 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Affirm will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Affirm news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic purchased 1,091,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $36,387,627.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,785,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,847,847.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 2,107,799 shares of company stock valued at $68,998,013 in the last quarter. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 540.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 484.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

