AG.L (LON:AG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

AG.L (LON:AG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 588.40 ($7.25).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AG. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.14) target price on shares of AG.L in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of AG.L in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AG.L from GBX 500 ($6.16) to GBX 517 ($6.37) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 595 ($7.34) price target on shares of AG.L in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

AG.L Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver production in Mexico and is aggressively pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.

