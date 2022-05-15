AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) vs. Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Critical Analysis

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) and AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Global Medical REIT has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Global Medical REIT and AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Medical REIT 14.17% 3.02% 1.37% AG Mortgage Investment Trust 52.03% 10.93% 1.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Global Medical REIT and AG Mortgage Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Medical REIT 0 0 3 0 3.00 AG Mortgage Investment Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75

Global Medical REIT currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.57%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $13.69, suggesting a potential upside of 73.92%. Given AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AG Mortgage Investment Trust is more favorable than Global Medical REIT.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Medical REIT and AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Medical REIT $115.94 million 7.36 $17.62 million $0.20 65.10 AG Mortgage Investment Trust $70.66 million 2.66 $104.19 million $2.16 3.64

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Global Medical REIT. AG Mortgage Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Medical REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.6% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Global Medical REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%. Global Medical REIT pays out 420.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AG Mortgage Investment Trust pays out 38.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Medical REIT has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. AG Mortgage Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

About Global Medical REIT (Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT, Inc. engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust (Get Rating)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

