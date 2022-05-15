Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Purchased by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,020,196 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 230,723 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for approximately 2.1% of Guardian Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $107,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 27.3% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.5% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,211 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AEM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.23.

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.64. 2,543,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,831,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.85. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $74.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.75.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.90%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

