Aion Price Hits $0.0324 on Top Exchanges (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0324 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $16.27 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded down 48.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,044.29 or 1.00155553 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00037993 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.37 or 0.00201257 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00124109 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.57 or 0.00235236 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00078194 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006532 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

