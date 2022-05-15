Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.55-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.20-$10.40 EPS.

APD opened at $233.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.88. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Air Products and Chemicals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $304.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 47.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 85.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, SG3 Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

