AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AirSculpt Technologies Inc. is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure. AirSculpt Technologies Inc. is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla. “

Get AirSculpt Technologies alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink increased their price target on AirSculpt Technologies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.70.

NASDAQ:AIRS opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.01. AirSculpt Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $18.48.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRS. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,461,000. ACT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,745,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $829,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

About AirSculpt Technologies (Get Rating)

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AirSculpt Technologies (AIRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AirSculpt Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirSculpt Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.