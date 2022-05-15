Akropolis (AKRO) Price Hits $0.0038 on Exchanges

Akropolis (AKRO) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. During the last seven days, Akropolis has traded 51.4% lower against the US dollar. Akropolis has a market capitalization of $18.37 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akropolis coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,929.75 or 1.00014601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00104980 BTC.

Akropolis Profile

AKRO is a coin. It launched on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,878,577,183 coins. Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

