Alamar Capital Management LLC Acquires 643 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Burlington Stores accounts for about 1.9% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000.

BURL traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.50. 895,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,325. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.56 and a 1 year high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.76.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 85.14% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BURL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $292.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.30.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

