Alamar Capital Management LLC Buys 498 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,409,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 570.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,124,000 after purchasing an additional 266,377 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,294,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,594,000 after purchasing an additional 204,865 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,170,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 1,776.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 177,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,646,000 after purchasing an additional 168,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.86.

Shares of NYSE AN traded up $5.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.68. The company had a trading volume of 946,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,866. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.14. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.32 and a 1 year high of $133.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 59.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $12,353,087.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,072,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,208,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $8,254,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,294,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,011,669. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 447,999 shares of company stock worth $49,815,311 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Profile (Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.