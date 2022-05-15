Alamar Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,213,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000,000 after buying an additional 29,913 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 3,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 71,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,301,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKTX traded up $6.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $263.38. The company had a trading volume of 290,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,652. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $302.78 and a 200-day moving average of $351.77. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.89 and a 1-year high of $498.97.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.34 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.96%.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Richard Leon Prager bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $271.25 per share, with a total value of $271,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,916.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MKTX. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $314.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $367.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.67.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

