Alamar Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 89.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,304 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,714 shares during the period. Zendesk makes up 3.9% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $5,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Zendesk by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Zendesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zendesk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zendesk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.30.

In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $820,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $70,466.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,433 shares of company stock valued at $9,969,972. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZEN traded up $5.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.15. 2,265,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,450,697. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of -51.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.50. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $153.43.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.62 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 36.18%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zendesk (Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.