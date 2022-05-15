Alamar Capital Management LLC Raises Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,781 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the quarter. STMicroelectronics makes up about 2.1% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth $7,630,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 29.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,121 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $26,053,000 after purchasing an additional 162,778 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 11.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,543 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 1,135.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,826,137 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $123,304,000 after purchasing an additional 130,604 shares during the period. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on STM. Cowen cut their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($46.32) to €38.00 ($40.00) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.91.

NYSE:STM traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.53. 6,760,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,633,990. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $34.65 and a one year high of $52.15. The company has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.81%.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

