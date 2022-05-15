Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) will announce $2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Albemarle’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.01 and the lowest is $1.93. Albemarle posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 176.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year earnings of $11.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.62 to $12.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $14.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $25.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $276.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.89.

In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,924,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,194,761,000 after acquiring an additional 803,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,328,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,979,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Albemarle by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,219,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $266,987,000 after acquiring an additional 523,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,873,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded up $15.37 on Friday, hitting $228.82. 1,078,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,456. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $152.58 and a 1-year high of $291.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.39%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

