Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Raised to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $285.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $215.00.

ALB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Albemarle from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Albemarle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $272.89.

ALB opened at $228.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 96.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $152.58 and a 52 week high of $291.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.82.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.39%.

In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson bought 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.0% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

