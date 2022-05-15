Aleph.im (ALEPH) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $311,036.00

Aleph.im (ALEPH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Aleph.im has a total market capitalization of $53.72 million and approximately $311,036.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One Aleph.im coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000877 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,929.75 or 1.00014601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00105281 BTC.

Aleph.im Profile

Aleph.im (ALEPH) is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,678,847 coins. The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

