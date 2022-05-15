Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of TSE ALC opened at C$17.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$642.62 million and a PE ratio of 8.47. Algoma Central has a fifty-two week low of C$15.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.26, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$178.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$165.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Algoma Central will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates self-unloading bulk carriers; and owns and manages tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

