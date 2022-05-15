Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.

TSE:ALC opened at C$17.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$642.62 million and a P/E ratio of 8.47. Algoma Central has a 12-month low of C$15.08 and a 12-month high of C$18.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.26.

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$178.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$165.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Algoma Central will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates self-unloading bulk carriers; and owns and manages tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

