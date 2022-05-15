Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.38.

AQN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,304,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,448. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.43.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $735.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.61 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.30%. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 133.34%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,735,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,054,000 after buying an additional 235,792 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,051,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 16.0% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 99,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 13,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 123,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 14,114 shares during the last quarter. 45.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

