Alliance Fan Token Price Down 28.8% Over Last 7 Days (ALL)

Alliance Fan Token (ALL) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 15th. In the last seven days, Alliance Fan Token has traded down 28.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Alliance Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000664 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alliance Fan Token has a market cap of $199,919.56 and approximately $25,426.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.13 or 0.00525712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00036173 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,312.27 or 1.97192669 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008590 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Alliance Fan Token Coin Profile

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.

Buying and Selling Alliance Fan Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alliance Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alliance Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alliance Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

