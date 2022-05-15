Alliance Global Partners Downgrades Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) to Neutral

Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Akerna from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akerna from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of Akerna from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Shares of Akerna stock opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.55. Akerna has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Akerna ( NASDAQ:KERN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.52). Akerna had a negative return on equity of 30.01% and a negative net margin of 207.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Akerna will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Akerna by 133.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 175,900 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in Akerna by 115.4% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 37,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Akerna by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 19,450 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Akerna during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akerna during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

