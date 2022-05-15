Alliance Global Partners Lowers InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Price Target to $5.25

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Alliance Global Partners from $9.00 to $5.25 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of NSPR opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. InspireMD has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $6.82. The company has a market cap of $17.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.51.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.23. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 448.33% and a negative return on equity of 43.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSPR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in InspireMD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in InspireMD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in InspireMD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in InspireMD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 2.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions, as well as bypass surgery.

