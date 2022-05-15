Alliance Global Partners Trims Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Target Price to $23.00

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $31.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $54.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Shares of CSSE opened at $5.48 on Thursday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $47.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.71. The company has a market cap of $84.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CSSE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.87). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.10% and a negative net margin of 47.52%. The business had revenue of $35.97 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 740.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

