Alliance Global Partners Trims VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) Target Price to $4.00

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on VIQ Solutions from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Get VIQ Solutions alerts:

VQS opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93. VIQ Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $5.82.

VIQ Solutions ( NASDAQ:VQS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.09). VIQ Solutions had a negative return on equity of 100.13% and a negative net margin of 58.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 million. Research analysts expect that VIQ Solutions will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VQS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of VIQ Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $705,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of VIQ Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VIQ Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of VIQ Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $2,086,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of VIQ Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $1,045,000. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIQ Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VIQ Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIQ Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.