Alliance Global Partners Trims VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) Target Price to $4.00

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on VIQ Solutions from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.
VQS opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93. VIQ Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $5.82.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VQS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of VIQ Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $705,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of VIQ Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VIQ Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of VIQ Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $2,086,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of VIQ Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $1,045,000. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
VIQ Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VIQ Solutions (VQS)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for VIQ Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIQ Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.