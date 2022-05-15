Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 94.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,515 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $2,560,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALNY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $223.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.76.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $126.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.58 and a 52 week high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.82 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.46% and a negative return on equity of 137.44%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.71) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

