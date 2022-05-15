Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Decreased by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 774 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 118,154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 709,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 708,929 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,008,000 after buying an additional 340,733 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $754,814,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,029,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,074,234,000 after purchasing an additional 184,833 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 843,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,442,083,000 after purchasing an additional 178,690 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,691.68, for a total transaction of $113,050.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 573,715 shares of company stock worth $84,154,881. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,308.77.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $67.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,330.31. 1,486,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,579.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,739.27. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,202.27 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.