Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Short Interest Update

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the April 15th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altisource Asset Management in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Shares of AAMC stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.38. The company had a trading volume of 13,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,772. Altisource Asset Management has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $18.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 million, a P/E ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.